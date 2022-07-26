Capcom published the financial report of the first quarter of the fiscal year, that is from 1 April to 30 June 2022. From the shared data we learn that the Japanese company has registered a drop in profits on an annual basis, but believes that the results are nonetheless solid and expects to close the year-end financial statements on a positive note.

For the first time in years, Capcom has seen a decline in sales and profits. Specifically we are talking about a minus 47.9% for sales and a 48.9% lower operating income on an annual basis. The decline is mainly due to the “Digital Contentes Business” segment, which recorded net sales of approximately $ 145 million (-54.8% on an annual basis) and operating income of just under $ 92 million (- 48.7%).

The first quarter was driven by the Monster Hunter, with 4 million copies sold, followed by Residen Evil, 2 million copies. Devil May Cry and Street Fighter both placed a million copies.

In fact, these figures are amply justified when we consider that in the previous fiscal year Capcom published some blockbusters such as Resident Evil Village and Monster Hunter Rise. In short, it was difficult to replicate their success and for this reason Capcom believes that the results are still “solid” and states that it is still on track to close the financial statements in positive for the tenth year in a row.

The Japanese company’s goal now is to focus on publishing games of great depth in the second half of the year and to continue to promote digital sales. In addition, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, released on June 30, just at the end of the quarter, is enjoying great success and has exceeded 3 million copies distributed and sold digitally.