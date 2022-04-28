Milan (AFP)

The agent of the famous Italian players, Mino Raiola, said in a “tweet” on Twitter that he was “angry” after the false announcement of his death by the Italian media, denouncing what happened with those close to him.

The 54-year-old Raiola wrote in his “tweet” shortly after his death was announced by several Italian media, including the newspaper “La Gazzetta dello Sport”, that “the current state of health for those who ask: Angry .. It is the second time during Four months in which they kill me…it also seems that they are able to revive me.”

Raiola’s representatives denied the news of his death to AFP, saying that “Mino is not dead, this is fake news”, without giving details of his health or where he is.

And the Italian news agency “ANSA” quoted statements made by Alberto Tsangrelo, director of the intensive care unit at San Raffaele Hospital near Milan, in which he indicated that Raiola was struggling for life.

“I am outraged by the phone calls from phony journalists speculating on the life of a fighting man,” Tsangrilo said.

Raiola, who specifically manages the interests of Norwegian Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund), French Paul Pogba (Manchester United) and Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan), announced on January 12 that he had passed “medical examinations that require anesthesia,” adding that “other examinations.” Scheduled, not urgent surgery.