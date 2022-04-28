Home page World

Of: Fairy Halberstadt

China reports first human case of H3N8 bird flu. © Sebastian Kahnert/dpa

First human case of H3N8 bird flu emerges in China. The Health Commission advises caution.

Beijing – China says it has confirmed infection with H3N8 bird flu in a four-year-old boy. The child, from Henan province, was taken to a hospital in early April with symptoms including a fever. There the test for the pathogen was positive. However, the risk of large-scale transmission among humans is low, the Chinese National Health Commission said.

The boy probably came into contact with bird flu because his family raises chickens at home and lives in an area populated by wild ducks. The child got infected directly from the birds, the health commission said. The case is a “one-time transfer”. Human-to-human transmission is extremely rare. However, the authority called on the public on Tuesday (April 26) to stay away from dead or sick birds.

Avian influenza mainly affects wild birds and poultry. The H3N8 virus has been circulating since 2002 and first appeared in North American waterfowl. However, other animals can also be affected. In 2012, it was blamed for the deaths of more than 160 seals off the US northeast coast. Cases have also been reported in horses and dogs. However, transmission to humans has never been proven. However, last year there was a similar case involving a different type of bird flu virus. A 41-year-old became infected here Man from China with H10N3 avian flu and had to be hospitalized with similar symptoms. (fh/afp)