Culiacán, Sinaloa.- Between this Wednesday night and Thursday morning there will be very heavy occasional rains in Nuevo León and Tamaulipas, showers in Sonora, sinaloaChihuahua, Coahuila and Durango, according to the weather forecast from the National Meteorological Service (SMN).

The dependency belonging to Conagua explained that said rains will be caused by the interaction of low pressure channels with a subtropical jet stream, instability at high levels of the atmosphere and moisture ingress from the Pacific Ocean.

In addition to winds with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms in the northwest, north, northeast and western states of Mexico, and with the possible formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes in Nuevo León, Tamaulipas and San Luis Potosí. The aforementioned rains will be accompanied by electric shocks, strong gusts of wind and possible hail fall.

For this Thursday, a low pressure in height over the northwest of the country will interact with the subtropical jet stream, instability in high levels of the atmosphere and the ingress of moisture from the Pacific Ocean. This will cause very heavy punctual rains in Coahuila and Nuevo León, heavy rains in Sonora and Tamaulipas. Wind with strong gusts and dust storms was also forecast in the northwest, north and west of Mexico.

Finally, the hot to very hot environment will continue on the Mexican Pacific coast, the southeast of the Mexican Republic and the Yucatan Peninsula, with maximum temperatures above 40 °C in areas of Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatan.

Rain forecast for this Thursday, May 18, 2023:

Heavy rains with very strong points (50 to 75 mm): Coahuila, Nuevo León, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Intervals of showers with heavy punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Sonora, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Puebla and Veracruz.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Chihuahua, Durango, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Morelos, Tlaxcala, Guerrero, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Tabasco and Campeche.

Very heavy rains could increase the levels of rivers and streams, causing landslides and flooding.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for this Thursday, May 18, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 40 to 45 °C: Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán.

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Baja California, Sonora, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, State of Mexico (southwest), Morelos, Puebla, Chiapas, Veracruz and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Durango, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Hidalgo and Querétaro.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for this Thursday, May 18, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C: mountainous areas of Chihuahua and Durango.

Wind forecast for tomorrow May 18, 2023:

Wind with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h and dust storms: Chihuahua, Coahuila and Durango.

Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Sinaloa, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Nayarit, Jalisco and Michoacán.

Weather forecast for the Baja California Peninsula

The SMN forecasts partly cloudy skies for most of the day and with isolated rains in the region. Fog banks on the western coast during the morning of this day. Cool in the morning and hot in the afternoon, as well as very hot in northern Baja California. West and southwest wind from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms in the region.

Weather forecast for Sonora and Sinaloa

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with probability of punctual heavy rains in Sonora and isolated rains in Sinaloa. Cool environment in the morning and hot to very hot in the afternoon. South and southwest wind from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h with possible dust storms in Sonora.

Weather forecast for Durango, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas

The SMN forecast for Tamaulipas a partly cloudy to cloudy sky during the day with rain accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail fall. Temperate environment in the morning and hot to very hot during the afternoon. East component wind from 10 to 20 km/h with gusts of 40 km/h in the region.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies in the afternoon, with very heavy occasional rains in Coahuila and Nuevo León, intervals of showers in Chihuahua and Durango; all the rains with electric shocks, strong gusts of wind and hail fall. Cool environment in the morning and cold in the mountains of Chihuahua and Durango, as well as a warm to hot environment in the afternoon. Variable direction wind from 10 to 25 km/h in the region with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h and possible dust storms in Chihuahua, Coahuila and Durango.