The cities of Angra dos Reis, Paraty and Rio Claro, on the Costa Verde, are impacted by the intense rain that has been falling since last night (29). Residents of the three municipalities face flooding. The RJ-155, which connects Angra to Rio Claro, was closed because of the risk of landslides. The Municipality of Angra asks the population to avoid approaching the road.

Five sirens went off to alert residents. Those who need to leave their homes can go to one of the 13 support points installed in the city, which still went through high tide around 1:30 pm with a forecast of 1m and 30cm ascent.

In Rio Claro, one of the most affected municipalities in the region, the coordination of Cedae reported the stoppage of the supply system because of the rain and asked the population to save water. According to the Civil Defense of the municipality, the district of Lídice recorded an accumulated 190.4mm in the last 24 hours and 139.8mm in the last 6 hours.

The rain worsened during the dawn and the river that cuts through the city overflowed and once again flooded the central region. Houses, shops and health facilities were flooded. Therefore, the D-Day of vaccination did not take place today in the city and a new date for immunization will be set.

In Paraty there was a fall of barriers and floods. In 24 hours, the city recorded a cumulative 100mm.

