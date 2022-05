Chile is preparing to reopen its land borders this Sunday (1st), after a year with most crossings closed and after having overcome a peak in coronavirus infections caused by the omicron variant. The country closed all crossings with the outside in April 2021, when it suffered a second wave of contagions that put pressure on the health system. A partial reopening was carried out at the end of the year.

Until now, only a few airports and seven land crossings were open to allow travelers to enter and leave the country, subject to strict health measures. The Interior Ministry said 22 of the country’s 40 border posts will be open, which “would normalize transit with neighboring countries”.

For months it was mandatory to have the full vaccination cycle to enter the country, in addition to complying with long preventive quarantines and undergoing random tests at airports, but the measures have been relaxed, especially since the arrival of the new government of progressive Gabriel Boric. Immunization and PCR tests for foreigners are no longer mandatory, but non-resident tourists can be randomly screened on arrival, needing to fill out a form and have health insurance.

With more than 3.5 million infected and 57,500 deaths in total, Chile has had the pandemic under control for a few weeks now, after leaving behind a severe wave of the omicron variant. In the last 24 hours, 2,124 new infections and 18 deaths from the virus were confirmed.