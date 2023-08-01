According to the state broadcaster “CCTV”, more than 127,000 residents had to be evacuated from the city.

Beijing, the capital of China, has been hit by heavy rains since last weekend. At least 11 people died and 27 are missingaccording to state broadcaster CCTV. More than 127,000 residents were evacuated from the city.

The storms started in the wake of the typhoon Doksuri, who passed through the region. They caused landslides and floods. Highways were destroyed by the force of the water and houses were flooded.

Images of the floods were shared on social media. Watch:

500m of rain fell in just 24hrs in Beijing, China triggering intense flash flooding that swept away bridges, roads and cars. This is the planet on 1.2ºC of fossil fueled heating. Do we really want to find out what comes next, or are we ready to take BOLD #ClimateActionNow? pic.twitter.com/R40iLdX8uU — Greenpeace Canada (@GreenpeaceCA) July 31, 2023

The city, which is home to around 21.5 million people, recorded an average of 175.7 millimeters of rain in 48 hours. The volume corresponds to 1 whole month of rainfall.

This Tuesday (Aug 1), Chinese President Xi Jinping demanded efforts to minimize damage. He stressed that monitoring and early warning of floods should be reinforced during the critical period, which runs from the end of July to the beginning of August.

“The safety of people’s lives and property, as well as social stability, must be ensured with every effort.”, said Xi, according to the state news agency Xinhua.

Traditionally, during the summer in the northern hemisphere – from the end of June to the end of September, China faces heavy rains and typhoons. This week’s storm, however, is the deadliest in Beijing since 2012, when 77 people died from the weather.