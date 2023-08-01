The great rivalry

In the world of sport, the greatest fascination has always been created by great rivalries: Coppi and Bartali, Borg and McEnroe, Senna and Prost to remain in the world of four wheels. Names and surnames that are pronounced together, next to each other, and which feed the mutual legend. In today’s Formula 1, despite the world title being contested head-to-head only on a single occasion, those two names are those of Max Verstappen And Lewis Hamilton. Even now that the Dutchman dominates unchallenged and the seven-time English champion is forced to fight with a knife between his teeth to win a place on the podium, the two always seem destined to chase each other and find each other.

Challenge in front of microphones

If the duel, at least for now, can no longer take place on the track, that’s it moves to the media. Recently it was Verstappen who teased Hamilton, who was calling for a deadline unique to kick off the development of the following year’s cars. “He didn’t make these demands when he won.”, the response of the orange champion, who has not forgotten the years in which it was Mercedes that could afford to start work on the new car months ahead of the competition. After the Belgian GP, ​​swept once again by Verstappen with a margin of more than 20 seconds over Sergio Perez’s twin car, however, it was Hamilton who threw some barbs at his rival.

Hamilton provokes

“Do I want to be as fast as them? Certain. Would I like to have a fast car like theirs? Certain” Hamilton said speaking to TV reporters after the Spa race, as reported by the French Canal+. Then, here’s the jab: “If I had been in Sergio’s car, Max wouldn’t be having fun like he’s doing now.”. A rather clear lunge, referring to the evident inability of Checo Perez to keep up with the reigning world champion, who is ever closer to his third title. Max’s 10 duo victories in the first 12 races this year are clear certification of the current imbalance within the Red Bull team.

Marko’s admission

That of the comparison with the same machine between Hamilton and Verstappen is one of the ‘historical’ disputes that have animated F1 fans for years. As recently stated by Helmut Markoa Red Bull consultant who was the ‘discoverer’ of Verstappen the British and Fernando Alonso would be the only two drivers capable of worrying Verstappen with the same vehicle. “But on the same machine it would be very difficult“, however, the 80-year-old Austrian manager had specified to DAZN. Certainly Hamilton would gladly give it a try.