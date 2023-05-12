Culiacán.- A climate of heavy rains in Coahuila, New Lion and Tamaulipasin addition to a heat of between 35 to 40 degrees in several states of the northwest, north and northeast of Mexico, is the one that forecasts the National Meteorological System for the early morning and this day friday may 12.

There is a possibility of electrical discharges, hail and even tornadoes, in some states.

On the night of this Thursday and early Friday, a dry line over the northeast of the Mexican Republic and in turn low pressure channels extended over the center, east, south and southeast of the national territory in combination with the subtropical jet stream, instability at high levels of the atmosphere and moisture ingress from both coasts, will cause heavy rains in Nuevo León and Tamaulipas, showers in Coahuila, in some cases with electric shocks, strong gusts of wind and possible hail fall.

In addition, strong gusts of wind of up to 70 km/h with dust storms are expected in Durango, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

During Friday, a dry line will extend over the north of the Mexican Republic in interaction with instability at high levels of the atmosphere, the subtropical jet stream and a low pressure channel that will extend over the east to central Mexico , will cause punctual strong to intense rains accompanied by electric shocks, hail fall, strong gusts of wind of 90 km/h and possible formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes in areas of Chihuahua (northeast), Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

Rain forecast for this Friday, May 12, 2023:

Very heavy rains with intense points (75 to 150 mm): Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

Heavy rains with very strong points (50 to 75 mm): Tabasco, Chiapas and Campeche.

Intervals of showers with heavy punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Chihuahua, San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo, Veracruz, Puebla, Tlaxcala, State of Mexico, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Guanajuato, Querétaro, Mexico City, Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Durango, Zacatecas, Jalisco and Colima.

Heavy to very heavy rains could increase the levels of rivers and streams, and cause landslides and flooding in the indicated entities.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for this Friday, May 12, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 40 to 45 °C: San Luis Potosí, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán.

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Baja California, Sonora, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Hidalgo, Puebla (southwest), Morelos and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Durango, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Querétaro and the State of Mexico (southwest).

Forecast of minimum temperatures for this Friday, May 12, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountainous areas of Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua, Durango and Zacatecas.

Wind forecast for this Friday, May 12, 2023:

Wind with gusts of 70 to 90 km/h and possible formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes: Chihuahua (northeast), Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

Wind with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h and dust storms: Durango, Zacatecas and San Luis Potosí.

Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms: Aguascalientes, Nayarit, Jalisco, Guanajuato, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán.

Forecast for Baja California Peninsula

Clear to partly cloudy skies and no rain in the region. Fog banks on the western coast of the peninsula. Cold atmosphere in the morning with possible frosts in mountainous areas of Baja California. In the afternoon, warm to hot environment. Northwest wind from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 40 km/h on the peninsula.

Forecast for Sonora and Sinaloa

Partly cloudy skies most of the day, with no rain in the region. In the morning, cool and cold environment with possible frosts in the mountains of Sonora. During the afternoon, hot to very hot environment in the region. West and southwest wind from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 40 km/h in the region.

Forecast for Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with punctual intense rains in Coahuila and Nuevo León, heavy rains in Chihuahua, isolated rains in Durango, these rains will be accompanied by electric shocks, strong gusts of wind and hail fall, likewise, they could increase river levels and streams, and generate landslides and flooding in low-lying areas of said entities. Cool atmosphere in the morning and very cold with possible frosts in the mountains of Chihuahua and Durango; hot to very hot in the afternoon. Variable direction wind from 20 to 35 km/h with gusts of up to 90 km/h with possible formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes in Chihuahua (northeast), Coahuila and Nuevo León; Wind gusts of up to 70 km/h with dust storms in Durango. Partly cloudy to cloudy skies during the day with punctual intense rains in Tamaulipas. Mild environment in the morning and very hot to extremely hot in the afternoon. East and southeast wind from 15 to 30 km/h in the region with gusts of 70 to 90 km/h and possible formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes in Tamaulipas.