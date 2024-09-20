He climate in Querétaro It will continue to be rainy, with maximum temperatures of up to 28 degrees Celsius from September 20 to 23, according to the extended forecast of the National Meteorological Service (SMN) and Meteored.
According to the SMN A low pressure channel extended over the Northern Tableland and the Central Tableland of Mexico, in combination with the entry of moisture from the oceans, will cause showers and rains strong to very strong thunderstorms, electrical discharges, gusts of wind and possible hail in the states from these regions.
According to the SMN, for today, September 20, in Querétaro The weather will be rainy, with a 30% chance of showers. Temperatures will range between 28 degrees as a maximum and 15 as a minimum, with winds of 15 to 32 km/h, he predicted. Meteored.
For the Saturday, September 21he SMN reports that intervals of are also expected showersMaximum temperatures will range between 28 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures will be 14. Winds will remain between 15 and 30 km/h.
He Sunday, September 22the rains will continue to be present. Maximum temperatures will be 27 degrees, while minimum temperatures will reach 14. Winds will fluctuate between 15 and 32 km/h.
Finally, for the Monday, September 23 There will be intervals of showers. Maximum temperatures will reach 28 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures 14. SMN warns that wind gusts could reach 40 to 60 km/h.
