There TV series Of Fallout shows itself with the official Italian trailerwhich presents in more depth the post-apocalyptic setting and the main characters of the show coming to the Amazon Prime Video platform.

Available starting April 11th with all episodes, Fallout as we know will follow the events of three protagonists: Lucy (Ella Purnell), Maximus (Aaron Moten) and The Ghoul (Walton Goggins), grappling with the dangers of the world after the nuclear disaster.

In the video we see them dealing with new challenges: Lucy leaves the Vault for the first time to face a difficult mission, while Maximus has to deal with his nature as a soldier trained by the Brotherhood of Steel, while Ghoul hunts down his prey.