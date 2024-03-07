There TV series Of Fallout shows itself with the official Italian trailerwhich presents in more depth the post-apocalyptic setting and the main characters of the show coming to the Amazon Prime Video platform.
Available starting April 11th with all episodes, Fallout as we know will follow the events of three protagonists: Lucy (Ella Purnell), Maximus (Aaron Moten) and The Ghoul (Walton Goggins), grappling with the dangers of the world after the nuclear disaster.
In the video we see them dealing with new challenges: Lucy leaves the Vault for the first time to face a difficult mission, while Maximus has to deal with his nature as a soldier trained by the Brotherhood of Steel, while Ghoul hunts down his prey.
A promising production
The story told in the Fallout television series takes place about two hundred years after the atomic apocalypse, when the famous Vaults open and allow the people who have lived inside there for decades to emerge to the surface.
In addition to a very interesting cast, the project can count on the presence of Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy in the role of executive producers after Westworld. As mentioned, all episodes of the first season will be available on April 11th.
