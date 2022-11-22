Good rain fell this morning, on a profit in Fujairah. Yesterday, some areas in the Northern Emirates witnessed rains of varying intensity.
And the National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather today, Tuesday, will be partly cloudy in general to cloudy at times, with some cumulus clouds forming, especially in the east and north, and over some western and coastal regions, accompanied by rain, with a rise in temperatures, especially in the north, and humid at night and Wednesday morning in some internal areas. Winds are light to moderate in speed, brisk at times.
#rain # #National _ Center _ of _ Meteorology#Rain #NCM pic.twitter.com/r0MXbtVfsO
– National Center of Meteorology (@NCMS_media) November 22, 2022
#Rainfall #varying #intensity #northern #regions
Leave a Reply