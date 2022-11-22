Musk previously mentioned November 29 as the date on which Twitter users could sign up for the subscription service again. However, new accounts would then have to wait ninety days before they can use the service.

Until recently, the blue checkmark was reserved for users that Twitter was certain were them, such as government departments, politicians, companies, artists and journalists. Twitter determined who received such a symbol and handed out the check marks for free. After Musk’s takeover of Twitter, the billionaire promised anyone could get a blue check if they paid for it. That would democratize the service.

After its introduction, many people took advantage of the blue tick by changing their name to resemble that of a company or celebrity. This is how people imitated President Joe Biden and basketball player LeBron James. After a few days, Twitter closed registrations for Twitter Blue.

#Musk #blue #tick #Twitter #November