Ubisoft and Xbox are pleased to announce that Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction, due out in two weeks, will be available on Xbox Game Pass from day one. As a further perk, Rainbow Six Siege, currently available on Xbox Game Pass for consoles, will also be added to the Game Pass library on PC.

By making Rainbow Six Extraction available to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass members on launch day, we are showing that we believe in the value and choice that subscription services offer players. It’s only the beginning. Ultimately, we will offer the Ubisoft + subscription service to Xbox users so they can fully enjoy our library of Ubisoft + games, including new releases, on their consoles.

Unlike EA Play, Ubisoft + will not join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: A separate subscription will always be required to use the Ubisoft service. However, Xbox users will soon be able to enjoy the offer previously reserved for PC players, with a library of over 100 titles, DLCs and games available on day one, and monthly in-game rewards.

More information on the launch date of Ubisoft + on Xbox and its monthly cost will be released later (keep in mind that the basic subscription on PC costs € 14.99 per month). Waiting for news, you can buy a card for the Xbox Game Pass subscription at this link.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction will arrive on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PC, Stadia and Luna on January 20.