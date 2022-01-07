An accident involving two cars occurred in the Ulyanovsk region. As a result of the accident, three people died, eight more were injured, reports press service Regional Office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

“On January 7 at 2.30 o’clock on 143 km 150 m of the Kazan – Buinsk – Ulyanovsk federal highway of the Tsilninsky district of the Ulyanovsk region, a traffic accident occurred with the participation of a Toyota RAV4 car and a Mercedes Benz bus,” the publication says.

According to preliminary information, the Toyota car, in which the driver born in 1969 was located, collided with a Mercedes, which was driven by a citizen born in 1974.

As a result of the accident, two children born in 2007 and one adult died, eight more people, including children, received injuries of varying severity, the portal specifies “Ministry of Internal Affairs Media“.

A day earlier, an accident occurred in Moscow involving a passenger car, an ambulance and a tram. A woman who was on a stretcher in the ambulance died.

According to the Moscow Department of Transport, the driver of the car did not let the ambulance pass, as a result of which it collided with a tram.

At the same time, as the tram driver told Izvestia, the ambulance was driving at high speed at a red traffic light and did not have time to brake in front of the tram.