Carlos Alcaraz will have to wait at least one more day to play the quarterfinals of the Masters 1000 in Miami. The rain that fell last morning in the city of Florida suspended part of the day that was going to be played at the Hard Rock Stadium. It is expected that the duel between the Murcian and the American Taylor Fritz will be played in the early hours of this Thursday to Friday around 1 in the morning.

On Wednesday, only two matches could be played, those between Jannik Sinner and Emil Ruusuvuori, who fell on the side of the former (Alcaraz’s next rival if he beats Fritz), and the women’s draw match between the Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka and the Romanian Sorana Cirstea, who was the one who slipped into the semifinals.

If the weather conditions allow it and the rain disappears from the Miami sky, Carlos Alcaraz will face off with the world number 10 early this Friday morning. The man from El Palmar is displaying brilliant tennis and wants to continue on the path set in 2023. To keep the number one in the world, Juan Carlos Ferrero’s pupil must win the Masters 1000 in Miami, just as he did last week in Indian Wells, where he once again rose to the top of the ATP. Fritz first. Later, in the semifinals, he would touch another hard bone: Jannik Sinner.