Heavy rain fell on various regions of the country, sweeping valleys and reefs, and temperatures dropped to 14 degrees Celsius in some areas.

The National Meteorology Department confirmed that rain was falling in Umm Al Quwain, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and other areas, with intensity ranging from moderate to heavy, and the sky was still overcast, which heralded more rain.

The National Center of Meteorology expects the state of atmospheric instability to continue, and the weather during the day will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times in separate areas, interspersed with some cumulus clouds, accompanied by rain of varying intensity with lightning and thunder, a drop in temperatures, and winds of moderate speed and active to strong at times, with clouds raising dust. Dust leads to reduced horizontal visibility. Winds: southeasterly.