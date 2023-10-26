Over the last few days, Gianni Sperti he ended up at the center of the gossip news after declaring that he was officially in love. In light of this, numerous fans have wondered who the identity of the mysterious person with whom the columnist has fallen in love would be. However, he himself took care of satisfying the most curious. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Gianni Sperti is one of TV faces most loved and popular in the world of entertainment. Recently, the famous commentator ended up at the center of the gossip and, this time, it was one who made him the protagonist of a gossip declaration made by himself on his Instagram profile.

In detail, Tina Cipollari’s colleague published one history on his social media account where he declared himself officially in love. These were the words written on a black background and which aroused the amazement of all his fans:

Before you read it on the various blogs and online newspapers I prefer to tell you directly here I am officially in love.

Anyway, the former dancer of Friends by Maria De Filippi, did not go any further. Therefore, he did not reveal the first name of the person he himself would fall in love with. In light of this, the most curious fans have made some hypotheses but recently he himself became the protagonist of a real one plot twist.

In the last few hours, the commentator has revealed theidentity of his new love. Actually his new flame it would be none other than his new dog which is called Mia: