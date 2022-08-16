Due to a storm that hit Siena in the afternoon, the Palio dell’Assunta has been postponed to tomorrow. The decision for the impracticability of the tuff track was formalized by the green flag displayed by the three-light windows of Palazzo Pubblico, in Piazza del Campo, formalizing the non-holding of the Palio which should have been run at 19. Already in the morning there was no race for the same reason the last test of approaching the Palio.

New program

The downpour, with the consequent decision to postpone it, began around 4.40 pm, even before the historical procession preceding the race entered Piazza del Campo, where thousands of people were already present. To be postponed until tomorrow is therefore not only the most awaited moment, that of the race, but also the historical walk that precedes it starting at 4.50pm. It is fixed at 7 pm the exit of the horses from the Cortile del Podestà of the Palazzo Pubblico for the holding of the Palio. The last postponement due to bad weather was in August 2015.