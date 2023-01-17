Nfter the takedown of two highly professional marijuana plantations, investigators seized a record-breaking amount of cash in another raid. In the action in Hanau, in addition to the 6.29 million euros in cash, high-quality jewelry and watches worth more than 220,000 euros and kilos of drugs were confiscated, said the Darmstadt public prosecutor’s office, the Frankfurt customs investigation office and the Hessian state criminal police office on Tuesday.

The investigators made the find on Friday (January 13) when they searched an apartment building. Money, jewelry and drugs were hidden in suitcases and bags in the attic. The drugs included 25 kilograms of cocaine, 6 kilograms of marijuana and 2 kilograms of hashish, according to a joint statement by the investigators. A 56-year-old man was arrested and is in custody. Large-scale investigations into drug offenses are underway against him and other suspects.

“The seized 6.29 million euros is likely to be the largest cash seizure to date in connection with the seizure of narcotics in Hesse,” the investigators said.

“Intensive Investigations”

This was preceded by the demolition of two highly professional marijuana plantations on Wednesday a week ago (January 11) in the Main-Kinzig district and in the Offenbach district. According to the information, more than 1,280 marijuana plants, more than five kilograms of amphetamine, 500 grams of crystal meth and 50 grams of cocaine were seized. Investigators also found two submachine guns, a semi-automatic pistol and a live hand grenade. Six suspects were arrested and are in custody.

The securing of evidence and the costly dismantling of the drug plantations lasted until Saturday noon. “The Federal Agency for Technical Relief supported the removal of the professional plantation equipment, which alone filled four containers,” the investigators reported. “Intensive investigations” had led to the raids, as a spokeswoman for the State Criminal Police Office said.