The Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) fired 20 rockets from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) in the Petrovsky district of Donetsk. This was announced on January 17 at the representative office of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes in Kyiv (JCCC).

It is reported that shelling from the RZSO was recorded at 15:50 Moscow time. Information about the destruction, injured and dead is not available at the moment.

Since the morning of January 16, Donetsk and other settlements of the DPR have been under massive shelling from the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Ukrainian fighters use NATO-caliber artillery and MLRS.

It is known that shells hit a supermarket and a pharmacy in Donetsk. Also under attack was a three-story office building on Ilyich Avenue: part of the house completely collapsed. The Ministry of Emergency Situations disseminated information about three victims. The military commandant’s office, in turn, reported two dead and four injured.

On the evening of January 16, it became known that a man’s body was recovered from the rubble of a collapsed shopping center. On the same day, Izvestia obtained footage from the scene where rescuers are working.

Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of the aggravated situation in the region due to increased shelling by Ukrainian troops.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.