Vodafone is certainly one of the most popular telephone operators in Italy, for many years now there are many users who rely on it thanks to interesting offers. Now we are here, however, for a piece of news that concerns especially the landline plan!

Vodafone: monthly billing arrives!

If you are an old Vodafone customer with regard to the home landline, then you should know that billing will soon go from bimonthly to monthly. In particular, this will take place starting from the renewals following 21 September, thus arriving at 12 maturities in one year instead of the usual 6.

This new feature was already introduced for new customers who signed up for a subscription from this June onwards, and will now be extended. The reason for this choice is justified by the company as a modernization of billing systems which will also allow easier consultation of payments.

Obviously, if you don’t like the decision, you will always have the right of withdrawal for a period of time without added costs, as in the case of remodeling.