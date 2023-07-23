Sunday, July 23, 2023, 08:46



| Updated 09:18h.

The bullfighter Rafael Rubio ‘Rafaelillo’ will fight again today after being gored in his left armpit last Friday, July 14, in the French square of Céret. The Murcian has lost three festivities due to the injury caused by the bull from the Peñajara de Casta Jijona ranch, fought in fourth place in the French arena.

Rafaelillo could not do the paseíllo on Saturday in Vera (Almería), nor on Tuesday the 18th and Wednesday the 19th in the Peruvian plaza of Bambamarca, where it was announced twice at its International Fair. The right-hander from the Carmen neighborhood, who has been recovering at home since Monday afternoon after undergoing surgery on the morning of Saturday the 15th by Dr. Robles’ team, underwent a check-up this Friday at the Virgen de la Arrixaca University Hospital, where the head of medical services at the Murcia bullring treated him and observed the evolution of the wound caused by a 15 cm goring and three trajectories near the left armpit. Rafaelillo, with the stitches from the injury, began to recover and has tried cloaks and crutches in order to reappear this Sunday. Despite the inconvenience due to the trenching of the suture points, the right -hand Last run of the Madeleine Fair.