After two and a half years in his second stint in Europe, the Colombian striker Rafael Santos Borré He decided to return to South America. This Wednesday, The former Eintracht Frankfurt and Werder Bremen attacker was presented as a new player for Internacional de Porto Alegre.

Borré, 28, was received this Tuesday at the Porto Alegre airport by a crowd of Inter fans, the club with which he signed a contract in January, since he was expected to be released by Werder Bremen.

The former attacker of clubs such as River Plate and Deportivo Cali in Colombia had a reception worthy of a movie star with a massive party with an orchestra, a parade of flags, fireworks, the beating of drums and songs with which the fans extolled his qualities.

The reception of the 28-year-old attacker, who will wear number 19, was called by the club's own management who, on their social networks, asked the fans to wait for him at the airport for a party prior to his presentation.

Borré's reasons for changing Germany for Brazil

Just a couple of years ago, Borré won the Europa League with Eintracht. However, he began to lose ground in his club and ended up on loan. The Colombian, then, ended up accepting Inter's offer.

“At first it was difficult to make the decision. My career had focused on spending more time in Europe. But I began to learn more about the Inter project, talk to the managers and create a bond with the fans, I became interested in coming and I liked the idea,” she explained.

“What the managers showed me was important, not just with me; the team is built with top players who can give a lot to the institution. “As a player, you want to be in a project like this with good players, mentality and idea of ​​the game,” he added.

Borré assured that he missed the atmosphere of South American football. “A lot of happiness because I have experienced very nice things in South America, I know the competitions very well, I know how football is experienced here. I needed that passion to live football, that influenced the decision. “Live that passion that I am used to,” he said.

Share Rafael Santos Borré celebrates the Europa League title with Eintracht. Photo:Jose Manuel Vidal. Efe

The Brazilian team agreed to pay 6.2 million euros for 80% of the rights to Borré, which made the Colombian the second most expensive signing in the club's history after that of the Uruguayan Nico López.

Borré signed a contract in January that links him to Inter until December 2028, but his arrival in Brazil depended on the release of Werder Bremen.

The player born in Barranquilla and a regular in the Colombian team will have as teammates at Inter the Ecuadorian attacker Enner Valencia, the main reinforcement hired in 2023, and the Argentine Lucas Alario, who was his teammate in Frankfurt and also signed this year by the Brazilian team.

Borré began his professional career in 2013 with Deportivo Cali, played for Spanish club Villarreal in 2017 and a year later was hired by River Plate, a club in which the Colombian became the top scorer in the so-called Gallardo era, with 54 goals. and 20 assists.

With Eintracht, for whom he signed in 2021, he won the Europa League title. Among his titles, the 2017 and 2018 Argentine Cup, the 2018 Libertadores and the 2019 Recopa Sudamericana with River Plate also stand out.

SPORTS

With Efe

More Sports news