Former Bannon adviser: Trump is not a friend of either the EU or NATO technocrats

Former chief strategist of former US President Donald Trump Stephen Bannon in a conversation with the Corriere della Sera newspaper told about the politician’s attitude towards the European Union (EU) and NATO.

According to him, the former American leader “is not a friend of the EU, he is not a friend of the Davos forum, and he is certainly not a friend of the technocrats in NATO.” “Trump has made it clear: if you don't achieve [уровня трат в размере] 2 percent of GDP on defense, you will see a massive restructuring of NATO,” Bannon said in response to a journalist’s question about what the return of the former American leader to the White House would mean.

Bannon stressed that Trump must make other countries in the alliance “pay.” He noted that in 2017, the politician billed then German Chancellor Angela Merkel $375 billion for NATO protection during her visit to the United States.

Previously, Trump demanded that NATO member countries spend at least 2 percent of GDP on defense so that the United States would protect them. The politician added that he looked at the defense budgets of each state and said that “nobody pays the bills.”

Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, in turn, said that Trump’s statements should not ruin the alliance, they could become a reason to strengthen ties within the military bloc.