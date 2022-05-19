The Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder and team captain, Sebastian Rode, lifted the Europa League cup won this Wednesday on penalties against Glasgow Rangers in the sky of Seville.

After an agonizing penalty shootout resolved by the Colombian Rafael Santos Borré, the euphoria was unleashed in the around fifteen thousand Frankfurt fans who gathered at the Sánchez Pizjuán, which erupted in jubilation to celebrate the second European title in its history after the old UEFA Cup won in 1980.

Sevilla exporter Andrés Palop, winner of three UEFA trophies, one with Valencia and two with the Sevilla club, carried the trophy to the lawn of Sánchez Pizjuán, where UEFA president Aleksander Ceferín handed it over to the winners in the person of Rode before the burst of joy of German players and fans.

Previously, the Rangers players received the medal that accredits them as second in front of their unconditional fans, in which pride and disappointment were mixed for the way they lost a final that was put in their face with the goal of the Nigerian Joe Ariba , then neutralized by the Colombian Borré, ultimately the hero of the penalty shootout.

The ironing that caused Rode’s injury

Rode finished the final with a bandage on his head, which covered the injury inflicted by Rangers player John Lundstram with a lob.

After the match, Rode posted a photo showing him without the bandage and with several stitches to close the wound. But that will remain an anecdote, since he left Seville as champion.

“The main thing is to get the thing!!! Everything else doesn’t matter,” Rode wrote after the match.

