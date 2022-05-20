Rafael Santos Borré: see his goals in Frankfurt to win the Europa League

Colombian Rafael Santos Borré gave Eintracht Frankfurt the Europa League title by scoring the decisive fifth shot of the penalty shootout against Rangersthis Wednesday in a final decided 5-4 in the panels after finishing 1-1.

“I had dreamed of tonight, of a historic night for the club, a historic night for me,” Borré told ‘Movistar+’ after the match at the Sánchez Pizjuán stadium in Seville.

And it is that on the way to the title, the striker was fundamental. Not in vain, the statistic that supports him the most in the European tournament has to do with the four goals he scored. Here we remember them.

Borre’s goals

Eintracht Frankfurt 3 – 1 Olympiakos

Barcelona 2 – 3 Eintracht Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 West Ham

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers

The title penalty

