Rafael Santos Borré: see his goals in Frankfurt to win the Europa League

Rafael Santos Borre
Friedeman Vogel. Eph
The Colombian forward contributed four goals for the club to reach the top.
May 20, 2022, 09:22 AM
Colombian Rafael Santos Borré gave Eintracht Frankfurt the Europa League title by scoring the decisive fifth shot of the penalty shootout against Rangersthis Wednesday in a final decided 5-4 in the panels after finishing 1-1.
“I had dreamed of tonight, of a historic night for the club, a historic night for me,” Borré told ‘Movistar+’ after the match at the Sánchez Pizjuán stadium in Seville.
And it is that on the way to the title, the striker was fundamental. Not in vain, the statistic that supports him the most in the European tournament has to do with the four goals he scored. Here we remember them.
Borre’s goals
Eintracht Frankfurt 3 – 1 Olympiakos
Barcelona 2 – 3 Eintracht Frankfurt
Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 West Ham
Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers
The title penalty
