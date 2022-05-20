Saturday, May 21, 2022
Rafael Santos Borré: see his goals in Frankfurt to win the Europa League

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 20, 2022
in Sports
Rafael Santos Borre

Rafael Santos Borre

Photo:

Friedeman Vogel. Eph

The Colombian forward contributed four goals for the club to reach the top.

Colombian Rafael Santos Borré gave Eintracht Frankfurt the Europa League title by scoring the decisive fifth shot of the penalty shootout against Rangersthis Wednesday in a final decided 5-4 in the panels after finishing 1-1.

“I had dreamed of tonight, of a historic night for the club, a historic night for me,” Borré told ‘Movistar+’ after the match at the Sánchez Pizjuán stadium in Seville.

And it is that on the way to the title, the striker was fundamental. Not in vain, the statistic that supports him the most in the European tournament has to do with the four goals he scored. Here we remember them.

(You can read: Luis Díaz, getting closer to wearing the most expensive shirt in history).

Borre’s goals

Rafael Santos Borre
Photo:

Xavier Soriano. AFP

Eintracht Frankfurt 3 – 1 Olympiakos

Barcelona 2 – 3 Eintracht Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 West Ham

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers

The title penalty

More news

SPORTS

