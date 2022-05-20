The UK has become over the past decadesor, with a big acceleration with Brexit, un reference point – or rather almost a laboratory – in using new devices such as electronic cigarettes or heated tobacco products as tools to quit smoking. The point about what is boiling in the British government’s ‘pot’ on this matter was made by Ann McNeilProfessor of Tobacco Addiction at the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience at King’s College London, as part of a symposium as part of the ‘The E-Cigarette Summit Usa‘.

“The latest developments in ‘vaping’, or electronic smoking, from England – explained McNeil – aim to reduce the consumption of tobacco and cigarettes”. The expert illustrated what is happening on this front on a global level and how the UK instead plans to act through a vision of her.

“Us Healthy People 2030 – continued McNeil citing the USA – aims to reduce current tobacco use in adults; in Europe the aim is for the EU Beating Cancer Plan, reaching 5% of the ‘tobacco free’ population in 2040. In New Zealand they aim to reduce the smoking population to 5% in 2025. In England, on the other hand, the focus is on freedom from smoking. smoke free ‘in 2030 – he pointed out – or an ultimatum is to be launched to the industry to make traditional smoking obsolete in 2030, with the prospect of passing those who use traditional cigarettes to devices that reduce risk, such as e-cigs “.

In the UK “a roadmap was published in January 2020 to reach the goal of a ‘smoke-free’ society in 2030”, observed the teacher illustrating the document which lists the various key points, including the reform of the regulation of electronic cigarettes. Among the various proposals there is also that of “authorizing the prescription of electronic cigarettes by the NHS, the English public health service”. But not only that: there is also the will to “work to reduce the appeal of e-cigs and devices with nicotine in young people, and bring the age of purchasing tobacco products from 18 to 21”. According to McNeil, however, “there is no nicotine reduction policy”.

While the Tobacco Control Planannounced by the Government but which will be launched in the coming months, “has the ambitions to create the first generation ‘smoke free’ or smoke free”, with a great commitment “in the fight against smoking during pregnancy and in young women who want to have a child”. But there is also “support for the scientific evidence on the innovations that have come with reduced-risk devices that – continued McNeil – support those who want to quit”.

“From 2023-24, all people who enter the hospital and smoke are offered a long-term NHS quit program, adapted for those who are pregnant. There is also psychological support from specialists, and the program includes also include the option for smokers to switch to e-cigarettes while being cared for by hospital facilities “, recalled the expert who also commented on how the Nice (The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence) guidelines were updated” provides for people who try to quit traditional cigarettes a series of interventions such as encouraging smokers to change their behavior. Because every type of smoking is harmful – he concluded – but those who use e-cigarettes could quit completely “.