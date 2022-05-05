Rafael Santos Borré, on fire: see his new goal in the Europa League

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Borré scored a great goal for Barcelona.
The Colombian scored for Eintracht in the second leg of the semi-final.
May 05, 2022, 02:41 PM
Colombian Rafael Santos Borre He is still on fire with the goal. This Thursday he celebrated again, converting for Eintracht in the Europa League semifinal match.
The Colombian, who started the second leg against West Ham, was present in the 25th minute of the first half with a goal.
Borré received a killer pass and coldly defined it to put his team ahead in the second leg.
Eintracht won the first leg 2-3 on English soil.
SPORTS
