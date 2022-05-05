A nude eren figure It is already the sensation of the internet, and not because it is identical, but because showed his ‘colossal titan’If you know what I mean.

The brand Banana Studio started selling a replica of the protagonist of Attack on Titan where he appears completely without clothes, leaving his genitals exposed, which became the center of attention.

The conversation about this figure of Eren naked did not take long to generate reactions of all kinds, but before showing them to you, we leave you the figure so that you can appreciate it. Obviously it will have censorship, so don’t get excited.

Here he has not summoned his titan. Image: via Box Gk.

This figure in question is named ‘Eren Jaeger Out of the Bath’ either ‘Eren Jaeger coming out of bath’if you speak Spanish, and is made of resin with a scale of 1/6.

Prices vary depending on the store, but ranges between $119 and $151 dollars for presale, in case you want a peculiar decoration in your bedroom.

When will Eren’s nude figure with his ‘colossal titan’ go on sale?

At the moment there is no exact date for its launch, but the estimates of the stores say that it will be available in the third quarter of 2022.

Moving on to more lurid themes, this figure is not totally solid, as the private parts can be changed to express its ‘mood’, plus it has two towels that can be removed if desired.

Nor will we show it to you here without censorship. Image: Fanatic Anime Store.

Where to buy the figure of Eren naked in colossal titan mode?

At the moment we only find two options online, these are Fanatic Anime Store Y Box GKbut we recommend you thoroughly investigate both pages if you plan to make the purchase.

Keep in mind that they would count as an import and you would have to make additional payments, so consult an expert for advice.

Would you buy this figure of Eren? Tell us in the comments and Follow us on our social networks.