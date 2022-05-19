Colombian Rafael Santos Borré gave Eintracht Frankfurt the Europa League title by scoring the fifth and decisive shot of the penalty shootout against Rangers, this Wednesday in a final decided 5-4 in the panels after finishing 1-1. Rangers went ahead with a goal from Nigerian Joe Aribo (57), but Santos Borré equalized with a shot from close range (69), before reaching penalties.

The title also means Eintracht’s automatic qualification for next season’s Champions League group stage.

press reactions

The ‘Die Welt’, from Berlin, dedicated a large part of its sports portal to reviewing this triumph of Eintracht.

“For the first time in this millennium, a German club not called Bayern Munich wins a European Cup. The opportunity of the century seemed to have disappeared a long time ago,” says one of the chronicles.

“The team also had to navigate many curves. He kept changing his face; if a player stood out, he usually went elsewhere soon. Less than half of the team that unfortunately lost on penalties in the Europa League semi-finals against Chelsea three years ago he is still at the club,” adds the article, which highlights the figure of the match, who was goalkeeper Trapp.

As for Borré, the outlet described him as a “hero among heroes.”

“And Borré scored, just as he had done in the darkest moments after being 1-0 down at the near post to equalize. The center forward was the other hero among heroes, because, of course, “we all are”, as he stressed Trapp, but someone has to score the decisive goals. And precisely Borré had not believed many, neither this season nor before”.

‘Garibaldi of football’

For its part, the media outlet ‘SSuddeutsche Zeitung’, from Munich, dedicated an extensive article to the Colombian striker.

“Rafael Santos Borré was already considered a forward of special goals in Argentina, on Wednesday in Seville he became a Garibaldi of football, a hero of two worlds. Because like the 19th-century Italian freedom fighter who fought his campaigns in South America, the Colombian triumphed on both sides of the Atlantic.”

In turn, the medium ‘KÖLNER STADT-ANZEIGER’ of the city of Cologne, reviewed:

“The Bundesliga produced a new generation of heroes in Seville on Wednesday night. Rafael Borre, Daichi Kamada, Sebastian Rode, Kevin Trapp, Makoto Hasebe, and many, many more. After 25 years, the Schalke “Eurofighter” has found worthy successors.”

