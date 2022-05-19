Football For the first time in the men’s soccer World Cup, women’s referees

There are three women among the 36 referees. There are also three women among the 69 assistant judges.

International Fifa Football Association announced on Thursday, the referee selections for the World Cup in Qatar at the end of the year. For the first time, there will be women involved in the match, as France will be among the 36 referees Stéphanie FrappartRwanda Salima Mukansanga and Japan Yoshimi Yamashita.

The list of 69 assistant judges for the tournament are Brazilian Neuza BackMexico Karen Díaz Medina and the United States Kathryn Nesbitt.

“We are very pleased to have been able to invite female judges for the first time in the history of the Fifa World Cup. This clearly emphasizes that quality means, not gender. And I hope that in the future, the selection of women’s top judges for an important men’s tournament will be seen as normal and no longer sensational, ”Fifa’s Arbitration Committee Chairman Pierluigi Collina comments.