Rafael Nadal presents a novelty with a view to Roland Garros

Rafael Nadal returned to training after his elimination last week at the Masters 1,000 in Rome, in the match against Canadian Denis Shapovalov, who was unable to complete in good condition due to the chronic injury to his left foot.

The Spanish player ended that round of 16 match with an obvious limp, physically diminished due to the degenerative ailment he suffers from, the Muller-Weiss syndrome, which raised fears for his presence in future commitments, especially at Roland Garros.

How will you get to Paris?

However, Nadal returned to training on Monday. The winner of twenty-one Grand Slams, who spent a few days off in Manacor (Majorca), He showed an image on Instagram exercising on the track at his academy and confirmed that he will travel to Paris on Wednesday to continue his training before the start of the second Grand Slam of the season.

“Today in Manacor, at the Rafa Nadal Academy… See you on Wednesday, Paris Roland Garros”, indicated the Spanish tennis player. Nadal has won twenty-three games this 2022 and has only lost three games.

In the current course he has won the titles of the Australian Open, Acapulco and Melbourne. He faces from Sunday 22 the conquest of his fourteenth Roland Garros title.

