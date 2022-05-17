The reflectors of the semi-final home runs of the League point to the greats, Millonarios, Nacional, Junior, Medellín, and also Tolima, which is gradually making its way into that historic group and in recent years has found the winning path.

However, the other three teams that are in this phase arrived with great merits and, why not, they have the right to dream.

They have with what?

Alexis García, with La Equidad; Armando ‘Piripi’ Osma, with Atlético Bucaramanga, and Alberto Suárez, with EnvigadoThey arrive with less pressure. They have nothing to lose. On the contrary, what comes will be profit.

Alexis is used to fixing things on the fly and getting La Equidad going, which has only lost one of the last 16 league games, against Millonarios.

“We believe that any rival is an opportunity. We are not favorites of anything, We have always been favorites to be eliminated and now we are not going to put ourselves in the condition of favorites to win, but we know what we have and we have very big aspirations”, García told Caracol Radio’s VBar.

Bucaramanga had the luck that they had lacked in previous matches. In addition to beating Pereira, they were given the defeat of Alianza Petrolera. The arrival of Armando Osma to the technical direction gave it a new air.

“You have to convince the footballers that the words that are used can be made real. I congratulate them because they are the ones who win the matches in the daily fight and in training, they were convinced and came out of this match very strong for what comes in the home runs”, declared ‘Piripi’.

Alberto Suárez, with Envigado, has an additional merit: he qualified with an early date and with a base of young players: it is the squad with the lowest average age in the League, 22.2 years.

“It is an honor with such a young group to be in a final. What we did is indisputable. We are very proud, it is a step that had to be taken at an organizational level, so that these young people grow and survive an experience. Today there are America, Cali, Santa Fe outside. Junior has a budget ten times bigger than ours, and we’re close. We, from the effort of the boys and the ability, are going to enjoy the classification and we are going to compete”, said Suárez.

His Envigado, like Bucaramanga from ‘Piripi’ and La Equidad from Alexis, wants to speak hard in the semifinals.

