The technician Rafael Dudamel is close to knowing the sentence after suing the Cali for arrears in payments corresponding to the periods of 2021 and 2022 when he was a technician at the Valle del Cauca institution.

According to the lawyer and representative of the DT, Ana María Agudelothe sentence after non-compliance will be known soon.

(Kylian Mbappé: they reveal the stratospheric salary he is asking for to go to Liverpool)(Another lost venue: Colombia, excluded from the world championship for not paying on time)

The right

“Many of his labor rights were ignored. The lawsuit against Marco Aurelio Caicedo It is being processed in a court in Cali and we are already close to a sentence,” he told Blu Radio's Sports Blog.

And he added: “We demand the promissory note. Rafael Dudamel has never wanted to sue Cali, knowing that, in the end, he was the one who was harmed. We have had several meetings with Cali, with Marco Aurelio Caicedo's lawyer to reach a happy agreement, but we are already two years away.”

Rafael Dudamel, former coach of Deportivo Cali. Photo: See also Lionel Messi: strong support from PSG, after being left out of the Ballon d'Or Dimayor – Vizzor Image

The lawyer warned that what Dudamel is doing is demanding his “labor rights” and understands that he wants this issue to be resolved as soon as possible.

“We are going on two years now and Rafael has not been paid that money. Many labor rights were unknown to him,” she stated.

(Pan American 2027: Minhacienda says that Mindeporte never asked for the resources)