The Colombian sports world is shocked after the sudden Death of Valle del Cauca soccer player Andrés Balantawho played on loan at Atlético Tucumán, in Argentina.

Balanta, only 22 years old, collapsed during training with his club and died on November 29 despite the resuscitation maneuvers that were performed on him.

(Also read: Andrés Balanta: what is known about the death of a Colombian soccer player in Argentina).

Friends, family and relatives, in the midst of the shock of the news, have sent messages of condolences for his death in the last few hours. Among these, his girlfriend stands out, Camila Zuk, who shared a photo with the player and an emotional message on her social networks.

“We said until death do us part. I’m going to love you all my life. Until God finds us again, my love, ”wrote the woman on her Instagram account.

(You can read: Andrés Balanta’s girlfriend sends an emotional message after his sudden death).

Dudamel’s cry

Balanta, who played for Deportivo Cali, only last year had celebrated the tenth star with that team, so his death has had a special impact on Valle del Cauca and on the fans and those close to the club.

A player that I had at Deportivo Cali and who dreamed of going to Argentine soccer and now this is happening to him, has been very unfortunate

One of the people close to the player was the Venezuelan Rafael Dudamel, who was champion along with Balanta in the ‘sugar’ team and now he is part of the ‘Gol Caracol’ commentary team that is in Qatar covering the World Cup.

Dudamel, in the middle of a live broadcast of ‘This is how the World Cup goes’, He referred this Wednesday to the death of the young player and could not contain his tears.

(It may interest you: Shock in Cali due to the death of soccer player Andrés Felipe Balanta in Argentina).

Ricardo Orrego supported Dudamel during the broadcast. See also Tour de France 2022: analysis, options for Colombia, intact?

“I don’t know if I’m going to have happy dreams, because when I found out the news of the death of Andrés Balanta, a player I had at Deportivo Cali and who dreamed of going to Argentine soccer and now this is happening to him, it has been very unfortunate. . To his family, my condolences, ”said Dudamel, visibly moved.

Due to the difficulty that Dudamel had to speak at that moment, his partner Ricardo Orrego intervened and gave him a show of support with a strong handshake.

More news