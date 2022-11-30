Alexis Vega has been one of the few redeemable of the Mexican team in this World Cup. Although the Mexican has not yet been able to score a goal, he has left flashes of quality and character in the minutes he has added on the field. For this reason, the teams that want him in Europe could move definitively by signing him in the winter market.
As we previously reported, the possibility of leaving for Europe is very great, as was stated by Alexis Vega’s entourage a couple of weeks ago. That is why Amaury Vergara, owner of Chivas, has informed both Paunovic, the team’s new coach, and Fernando Hierro, sports director, that the task is to form a squad without taking into account the presence of Alexis for 2023, a version that the former coach of the Spain team has confirmed with his most recent statements about the future of the still Guadalajara footballer.
“The reality is that this is no longer our decision, that is Alexis’s and what is clear is that he is a magnificent player and everyone knows it. From there he competes with his National Team and what we want now is for him to feel calm and that they can compete well with Mexico because if Mexico goes far it is good for Mexican soccer and we are very respectful of that issue.”
– Fernando Hierro
Alexis’s contract has a clause that facilitates his transfer to Europe, therefore, his departure is almost imminent.
