Rafa Mir He competed again. Just over three months later, the striker returned to participate in an official match with Valencia. Rafa Mir returned to the lineup for the first time since an investigation began for an alleged crime of sexual assault.

This Wednesday, the footballer participated in the victory of the team coached by Baraja against Ejea (1-3) corresponding to the second round of the Copa del Rey.

The forward, a starting substitute, had minutes in the final stretch of the match. Specifically, he replaced Dani Gómez in the 82nd minute and when extra time began he sealed the score, making the final 1-3. Previously, Iker Córdoba and Dani Gómez had scored for Valencia, in the 48th and 62nd minutes respectively, and Gabriel Palmás for Ejea in the 70th.

At the beginning of last July, the agreement was announced for the loan of Rafa Mir from Sevilla to Valencia for one season with an option to purchase. At the beginning of the season, the forward participated in the first four days of the championship.