ESports do not stop for Christmas nor are they affected by quarantines. The first NBA 2K Christmas tournament, organized by ‘Wiper Gaming’, will measure four established players from the Endesa League. Jaime Fernández (Unicaja), Ferrán Bassas (Joventut), Nemanja Radovic (UCAM Murcia) and Edgar Vicedo (Monbus Obradoiro) will challenge each other tomorrow, starting at 9 pm, in an event that will be broadcast live on ‘www.twitch. tv / wipergaming ‘.

«I hope to be at a good level. I think those who will be my rivals are playing very well. When I have time I play a game. I love playing NBA2K and I think it’s going to be a very interesting tournament with lots of laughs. If people can see it, it will be a very interesting tournament “, says the power forward of the university team.

Movistar Plus journalist and narrator Fran Fermoso, specialized in ACB and NBA, and comedian and streamer Chuck Pastrana will cast a pioneering tournament in our country. Players will interact with each other and with the storytellers in a semi-final and final format in which their command skills will be as important as their ability to withstand the pressure of trashtalking from rivals, casters, and spectators.

The offensive talent of Jaime Fernández has made him in recent seasons one of the best national scorers in an Endesa League of which Ferrán Bassas is one of its most brilliant minds. Will both be able to extrapolate their capabilities to 2K? Montenegrin Nemanja Radovic has been teaching low post classes at the ACB for 8 years, where Edgar Vicedo is consolidated as one of the most versatile forwards. Will they be able to impose their size also with the Play?

The first NBA 2K Christmas tournament will be organized by Wiper Gaming, an educational technology platform that seeks to professionalize the gaming and eSports sector through quality training.