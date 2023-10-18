Ali Maali (Sharjah)

Romanian Mirel Radoi, 42 years old, the coach of Al-Bataeh, revealed what is going on inside Al-Raqi, and what he aspires to, so that what happened before the end of last season will not be repeated, as the team was threatened with returning to the first division, as well as the number of points he is considering. So that the team is in the “safety zone”, and his advice to the “trio” of Ali Mabkhout, Ahmed Khalil and Omar Abdul Rahman, because he lived with them as a player, in addition to his relationship with Cosmin Olario, the coach of Sharjah.

Radowi chose Al Ain and Al Hilal Saudi Arabia as the “best model” for professional clubs in the Gulf, noting that Emirati football was stronger in the clubs when he was a player than he is now as a coach.

Radoui said in an exclusive interview with Al-Ittihad: Al-Bataeh’s obtaining the “seven points” in the “five rounds” of the “ADNOC Professional League” so far is completely deserved, and of course I was not completely sure that I would win over Al-Wahda at the beginning of the season, but in the match with Al-Ittihad Kalba, we were supposed to get the “full” mark in light of the performance we presented, but it ended in a goalless draw. Likewise, if my team in the Shabab Al-Ahly match had played with 11 players, it would have achieved a positive result, and the expulsion case came in the 48th minute, so we would lose in the end, and I am happy with the points. The seven so far, as well as the level the players offer, and I push them from one match to another to get points.

Radwi hopes that Al-Bataeh will not be exposed to the scenario of last season, and he said: Every day I wake up thinking about the way the team does not reach what it was last season, shortly before the end of the season, during which “Al-Raqi” succeeded in remaining with 21 points. However, the suffering was great, and this season I am looking to reach “point 26”, from which I have currently collected 7 points, and we have 19 points remaining, so that the team can continue in the “professionals”, which is not an easy thing, and it is also not difficult for us, except that there are some Things are beyond our control, and with my team currently we have a strong determination and a great desire to provide the best, which is what we plan together and talk about for a long time as one family within the club.

Radoi said: Everyone asked before our match with Al-Wahda about the number of goals we conceded, and this is logical, and yet we succeeded in changing the image, and this season there is no easy team, and another difficult team, and there are 6 clubs competing for the top, and 8 teams trying to stay away from “ Downward spiral.” It is difficult to nominate a specific team for the title after 5 rounds, because I have not played with a large number of teams, but the reality confirms that there is a slight difference between everyone.

Regarding the “trio” of Ali Mabkhout, Omar Abdul Rahman, and Ahmed Khalil, Radwi said: They are the best players, and I still see them as such, as I played with them, and they shone in Asia in a wonderful way, at a time when they were young, and now they are adults, and their role is important to direct and lead. generation, and it is an honor for me to play with them, and currently I am with them, and their duties at the present time are to educate the young players, give them determination, and how they got to where they were, and their high abilities can be benefited from, and I say to Khalil, who plays under my leadership in Al-Bataeh, that I am not happy with your not participating in a way. He is persistent and strong, but I see other things in him, that he pushes young players, gives them confidence, to become like him one day, and participates with young players, and tells them the best in his career because he is a model of a great player.

He added: We are trying to get Khalil back to his level, and he must do his part, but the truth is that luck did not favor him in the last two seasons due to circumstances beyond his control, and Khalil is not a “robot” to give us what we want, in light of the circumstances he is currently suffering from and we all know them.”

Radwi said: I chose all the national and foreign players with complete conviction, and I consider Al-Bataeh a wonderful football project, and I do not care about nationality or name in my work, but rather I search among them for the best, so that we can be one bloc to serve Al-Bataeh, and we succeeded within 40 days in settling on the list out of 166. Players who were present within a short period of time, to be among “Al-Raqi” in the new season.

He pointed out that there is a big difference between my presence in Al Ain for 3 years and all the clubs that I defended, and he said: I played with Al Ain and Al Hilal, and with all respect and appreciation for all the teams I played for, it can be said that they are the best in my career for the existing regime within the “Two Castles.” They work with professionalism beyond description, and each person has his role, and there is no interference in the trainer’s work affairs, which gives the work a lot of order, and there is no interference or overlap in the work system, so they are the best by all standards.

Radoi said: I hope to be another Cozmin in the field of training in the Gulf region, but I do not expect a Romanian coach to reach Cozmin’s status. For your information, the Romanian Federation and those in charge of it had previously contacted him 3 times to take over the task of coaching the national team, but he refused, and I asked him that day about it. He said that he wants to train daily on the field, and he does not see living in the office for 25 days and only 5 days on the field.

Life of stress

Radoi revealed that within 6 or 7 years, it is possible that Cosmin will coach a national team, because the tension and pressure he is experiencing is abnormal, and I am very close to him because my wife is his daughter, and he is my big brother, and I entered the field of training because of him, and he gave me passion, and I know that he is in Today he sleeps only 3 hours.

Attract audiences

Radoi revealed that he is thinking with the management about how to attract fans, and he said: It is normal that our fans are few now, because we are a new team, and we have to play beautiful football, in order to find fans in the stands.

“Negative” is rejected

Radoi refuses to let his team finish with a scoreless draw, and said: I do not like matches that do not witness goals, and if a tie is achieved, I would like it to be 1-1, or 2-2, because goals are fun for football, especially for the fans.