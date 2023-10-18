Red Bull: a climate that is not at all serene

Five races from the end of the world championship, the Red Bull he can show up at all the scheduled events with the Constructors’ world champion title already in his pocket, to which must be added the Drivers’ title won by Max Verstappen in Qatar. The conditions could suggest a relaxed atmosphere in Milton Keynes, except for the delicate situation that Sergio Perez is experiencing, author of several errors and looking for redemption to defend his second position in the world championship. Instead, contrary to appearances, in the Anglo-Austrian team the situation is not at all calmespecially at management level.

The internal war unleashed by Horner

Specifically, the tensions emerged a few days ago after the rumors reported by the Brazilian newspaper O Globeaccording to which the Team Principal Christian Horner would have sparked an internal conflict for try to oust from the team Helmut Marko, Advisor to the Anglo-Austrian team and Director of the Red Bull Junior Team. The operation would be aimed at redeveloping the management structure of the team, even more after his disappearance of the founder of the team and the well-known energy drink company Dietrich Mateschitz. The latter, who died a year ago, had however indicated him as his successor Oliver Mintzlaffwho like Mateschitz had entrusted the aforementioned tasks to the former Austrian pilot.

Horner’s ‘allies’

Although there have been denials, f1-insider.com has carried out a reconstruction of what is happening on the basis of other indiscretions, starting from the contacts that occurred between Horner and Chalerm Yoovidhy, Thai majority shareholder of Red Bull. Once certain of the latter’s support, the British manager would have focused on his compatriot Bradley Lord as the new top manAlphaTauriwhich from 2024 will no longer count on the figure of Franz Tost. However, the project did not materialize, so much so that Horner put pressure on the former FIA man Peter Bayer to ensure that he became his consultant in AlphaTauri, not considering however that Marko had previously contacted Bayer himself to take care of the management and marketing of AlphaTauri after Tost’s departure. To this, the current Red Bull Advisor also promoted the former Ferrari Sporting Director Laurent Mekies as a priority partner for next season.

Marko’s denials

Despite this, always second f1-insider.com, Horner would have repeatedly underlined to the English press that Yoovidhy would not have particular trust in Marko and the Red Bull management, and that consequently actions would have been initiated for the dismissal of the 80-year-old from Graz. Although Horner denies these rumors, the same source has learned of a communication that took place between Mintzlaff and Marko in which, in addition to having spoken about Horner’s role, the Austrian’s permanence was also guaranteed. Furthermore, Mateschitz’s successor will be present this weekend in Austin for the US GP: “There has been a lot of speculation in the press recently that should not be taken seriously – commented Marko – we should all keep calm and think about our main business. This is sport, not politics. We still want to secure second place with Sergio Perez. It’s up to him, because we’re giving him the car to do it. What about me, I have a contract with Red Bull until the end of next year. After that, we’ll see. But it’s up to me if and how things continue. In any case, I have received a lot of support lately and this has made me very happy”. Added to this is another indiscretion deemed safe by f1-insiderwhich in this case concerns Verstappen: the Dutchman, after speaking with both Yoovidhy and Mintzlaff, specified that, in the event of Marko’s departure, he would also leave Red Bull.