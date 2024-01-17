In our beautiful country, and along our streets that resemble silk threads, you sometimes feel anxious about vehicles driven by people as if they were riding on the wind, and they used brakes just as child hide-and-seek players do when they are attacked by opponents. They suddenly collide with each other and act with complete madness, which is not appropriate for an entertaining game.

In this way, drivers of high-speed cars suddenly slow down, which may lead to bloody accidents. Their argument is that the radars, planted on the edges of the streets, surprise them with unexpected signs of speed, which causes them to descend from the mountains of high speeds to low speeds, which It makes avoiding being stopped by others impossible, so what can be done (these accidents are repeated every day, every hour, and every now and then, and there is no escape from them, unless the concerned authorities take a decision that unifies the speeds on the highway streets, and prevents sudden gradients of the signs. Speed ​​in order to protect the lives of innocent people and prevent such bloody and unfortunate incidents.

It is necessary to cut off the excuses made by obsessive people and those who are crazy in love with speeds, the brutality of which can only be suppressed by the rapid intervention of specialists. Our streets, spread out on noble soil, appear in the eyes of those who love life, as if they are rugs spread out over extravagant sofas. Our streets are pure of dirt. All impurities are as clear as a bird's eyes, which makes us feel sad about the collision of crude iron, which results in the shedding of blood and the loss of lives.

In a country like the Emirates, there is nothing similar to it in the world, except for it. Therefore, we believe that it is necessary for specialists to intervene to prevent these tragedies and deter pretexts, by placing radars on standby to show speed signs without sudden shifts in those signs, and setting speeds according to the capabilities of the streets, which are roads that extend across the emirates of the country, and the speed signs must be equal. Without any surprises in the change, it is also necessary to understand the extent to which the streets can meet the imposed speeds. External streets need to reconsider the speed numbers, as we mentioned, in order to avoid accidents and get rid of the excuses that some drivers use, which are excuses that can only be avoided by putting Possible limits for each speed on various streets.

Some public streets (highways) do not have a speed exceeding (110) kilometers per hour, and this slows down the arrival to the relevant destinations. There are those who knock on these streets daily, and they will find nothing but excuses and relying on the time factor. These people say that adhering to the signs… Low speed makes us spend most of our time on the street, especially during times of traffic congestion.

So, as I believe, the solution is to review the speed signs, and we are in a country that enjoys flexibility like the fluidity of fresh water, and those concerned can make decisions smoothly and conveniently, and they are the most knowledgeable in their specialized tasks. May God grant success, and may God protect the homeland from all harm, and grant the police and traffic men success in what is beneficial. Our dear homeland.

#radar