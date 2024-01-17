After the release of the film 'The Snow Society' on Netflix, about the tragedy in the Andes in 1972, several comments have been issued for realistically portraying the difficult decisions that the plane's passengers made to survive.

[Alerta. Spoiler.]

In this context, Facebook posts are circulating that claim that vegan groups issued negative comments about the film or “cancelled” it. Some of them attach a screenshot of an apparent news item.

“[COMUNICADO] Discontent in the vegan community due to the message of 'The Snow Society'”, they describe. Then, they place a quote that supposedly corresponds to the statement of some group: “The film shows the consumption of meat as the only alternative for food and that is not true.”

For those who have seen the film, it will be easy to identify that it is not a literal phrase, but rather a satirical one. In fact, it was initially published by @LaCosmoRevista on January 14, 2024. This profile of X is described as an account dedicated to fashion and parody.

But, Even in the satirical account's tweet, some users took it as true and issued hate messages about these groups. “That community needs to treat its mental health problems”, “Vegan = progressive mental defect”, were some of the comments.

Image shared on Facebook (left) did not specify that the capture was from a parody account (right). Photo: Facebook/

On Facebook, in other posts that did not show any sign that it was irony, we found other comments that also took the information as true. “That they 'cancel' it will never change reality; That's how it was, they survived thanks to the consumption of meat and good for them”, “And what were they going to eat? Snow? Hahaha”, It is indeed true; (there were) so many foods within reach and they only ate meat. Snow cocktail, snow stew…”

According to First Draftsatirical content can become a case of misinformation when it is confused with real information. because the sender does not provide (and the user does not have) enough context to be able to interpret them. This is because although “they do not intend to harm, they can deceive,” says the organization.

On the other hand – in case it was necessary to clarify -, vegan, vegetarian or animal activism organizations have not come out with any similar statement, at least in Peru. We did not find results on the Facebook pages of Vegan RED, Anti-speciesist Action, Free Animal Peru, Vegetarian Union of Peru, Ayllu Vegan, Vegan LIFE informing animal rights and Vegan Union of Peru.

Conclusion

The version that vegan groups spoke out against the film because it showed the consumption of meat “as the only alternative food” was originally broadcast by a satirical account. We classify publications that spread without context as false.

*If you want to know if a social media post is true or false, you can ask Verifier of The Republic check the information. Send your request to the section Contact or write to us on WhatsApp number +51 997 883 271. Remember that you can also receive our most important verifications on your cell phone by subscribing to our whatsapp channel LR Verifier.