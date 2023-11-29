In an event that combines the end of the year celebration with solidarity, the Tennis For Colombia Foundation prepares for its annual event, highlighting among its activities the auction of a racket signed by the renowned German tennis player Alexander Zverev.

Alexander Zverev, currently seventh in the ATP ranking and winner of 21 professional titles, including outstanding participations in tournaments such as the Australian Open, Roland Garros and US Open finalist, joins this charitable cause.

His contribution is especially significant, considering his prominence in the tennis world and his previous connection to Colombia, where he and Roger Federer They had an exhibition scheduled in Bogotá in 2019.

The racket, an object of great value for tennis fans, promises to be the center of attention at the auction. The question that arises among attendees and followers is: How much will they pay for this precious sports item?

The foundation Tennis For Colombiawith its ‘Godfather Plan’, has achieved a significant impact on the lives of more than 240 children and adolescents in Colombia, extending its reach to 24 cities in the country.

This program not only focuses on tennis, but also includes disciplines such as golf, soccer, swimming, skating, athletics, basketball, bowling, badminton, karate, Paralympic athletics and discus throwing, promoting the comprehensive development of young people through of sport.

sports figures like Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Falcao García, and the Colombian tennis players Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah, They are a fundamental part of the success of the foundation in previous years. This year, the auction of Zverev’s racket promises to continue this tradition of support and generosity.

The event will also feature the presence of the talented Colombian singer Laura Maré, 23 years old, daughter of the renowned journalists Inés María Zabaraín and Jorge Alfredo Vargas, who will be in charge of livening up the evening with her music.

The event will take place on November 30, starting at 6:00 pm, in the Compensar auditorium (94th Street headquarters) in Bogotá.

Racquet signed by Zverev.

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO