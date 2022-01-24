New allegations for BoJo: “He fired me because I’m a Muslim”

The troubles of Boris Johnson they just never end. After the controversy over the parties organized during the lockdown, which led to pressing requests for resignation, the bomb dropped by Nusrat Ghani, an English parliamentarian with Pakistani origins. Regarding her removal from the post of Transport Minister in early 2020, Ghani said she was told at a meeting in Downing Street that his Muslim faith was a problem, as some colleagues would not have been “comfortable”. Boris Johnson has launched an internal investigation into the alleged discrimination, but Labor opponents are demanding that an independent authority specializing in ethical issues be investigating the case. Certainly this is another blow to the prime minister’s reputation, which some polls describe it would have been by now disheartened by 70% of citizens British.

Royal Family News: the embarrassment for the accusations against Andrea

More generally, we are facing a real crisis of credibility of the institutions of the other side of the Channel, with the Royal House severely damaged by the gravity of the rape allegations involving the Prince Andrew, as part of the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein. The second son of the Queen Elizabeth he was born in Prince Philip he has already been stripped of his military titles and may soon lose that of Duke of York: “The city does not intend to be associated with behaviors of that kind”, explain the British media. After having strongly defended him in the initial phase, now Buckingham Palace seems very clear in distancing itself from the ex-husband of Sarah Ferguson. But perhaps it is too late to recover an image already seriously damaged by the battle waged by Harry And Meghan Markle, in which, however, there was already talk of racism. A theme that returns today, with potentially devastating effects on a country already in shock.

Read also:

Accusation of rape, new troubles for the Prince: “Check a new witness”

Prince Andrew dumped by the Windsors: he loses his escort and royal residence

Epstein, Andrea pays legal fees with his chalet. No help from the Queen

England out of Covid? BoJo in solitary confinement: “The last daughter is positive”

England: goodbye to Green Pass, masks and all anti-Covid restrictions

Boris Johnson, party of 100 dressed up as BoJos in front of Downing Street. VIDEO

Meghan Markle, accusations against the Royal Family: “I wanted to commit suicide”. VIDEO