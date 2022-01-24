Actress Vera Voronkova, the star of the TV series Turetsky March, who was injured in a fire in her own apartment, will be transferred from intensive care to the burn unit, reports Telegram– channel “112”.

A woman was taken to the capital’s hospital a few days ago, saying that the cause of the fire in her apartment was a lit Christmas tree. The artist was diagnosed with burns of the upper respiratory tract and a thermal inhalation lesion.

Earlier, Voronkova said that she herself tried to put out the fire on the Christmas tree, but the fire quickly moved to the stretch ceiling, which began to melt and drip.