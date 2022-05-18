Racing Club, one of the big teams in Argentina, made history by giving the membership card to a non-binary person. It is the first of the historic clubs in that country to do so.

Since July of last year, in that country non-binary people have the opportunity to reflect it on their identity document. The measure was taken to allow people who do not reflect themselves as men or women to have a gender identity. This is reflected with an X on the document, rather than an M or F.

Now, Racing becomes the first major to give a card to a non-binary person and they celebrated it on their social networks. Vélez Sársfield had already done it before, who associated Naimid Cirelli.

The history of Cape, the Racing company

Cape, the protagonist of this story, requested to change his ID in December. And now he decided to go to Racing.

“I recently saw that Vélez had given a card to a non-binary person. So I decided to ask Racing, I contacted Racing Feminista and they responded to me on the spot, they made me a bridge with the partners department, ”explained Cape, 31, in a video published by the club on their social networks.

“They treated me with a lot of respect and they didn’t ask me many questions, they just asked me for my ID with my data and that’s all.. For me it is a lot because I tried to do this in other places and I was always the one who accommodated myself to institutions that did not want to change me or did not give me a ball, “she assured.

Cape recalled that in his family there is already a tradition with Racing. “The one who is from Racing is my dad. I have two brothers too and he made all three of us Racing fans. From a very young age I always came to the field. And well, not only to the field, but we came to the club to have barbecues , to celebrate birthdays, to the pool… In my childhood I spent a lot of time in the club beyond the field, for me Racing is my family”, he expressed.

“Now I am 31 years old and we continue to come to the court with my brothers and my father, that is my story. It was a great plan for children to come. When I was born my father made me a member, but at 7 or 8 years old he could no longer pay plus the fee. At 15 I became a member again. I couldn’t not be a member. For me, Racing is synonymous with family and a sense of belonging,” he concluded.

