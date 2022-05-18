Culiacán, Sinaloa.- Staff of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) In Sinaloa, secured a propertywhen completing a search warrant in the Amistad neighborhood, Culiacán, Sinaloa.

Agents of the Federal Ministerial Police (PFM) of the Criminal Investigation Agency (AIC), led by the agent of the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) in coordination with personnel from the Institution’s Expert Services, completed a search investigation technique.

On the site, they secured a building, 15 slot machines, 113 small bags with marijuana weighing 315 kilos 275 milligrams and 15 bags with cocaine hydrochloride weighing nine milligrams.

The insured remained at the disposal of the agent of the Federal Public Ministry (MPF), who carries out the corresponding legal procedures to proceed, in accordance with the law.