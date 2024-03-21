In the neighboring country they do not know whether to take the SMS to the Prime Minister, Gabriel Attal, as a joke or a threat, although it is not the first time that the former judge has sparked a stir with her words.

Thursday, March 21, 2024, 4:15 p.m.











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Rachida Dati does not usually bite her tongue. He also takes aim at his political opponents, with the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, among his favorite targets, attacking those who are supposed to be in his camp. There are so many controversies that he has sown…

This content is exclusive for subscribers



