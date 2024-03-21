Matteo Manfredi's first Blucerchiata Easter at the Gaslini as president of Sampdoria. The Sampdoria number one attended the traditional appointment at the pediatric hospital with coach Pirlo and the team. “Now is the time to raise the bar, we must not settle. Pirlo will be able to guide us towards our goals. The postponement of the signing of the agreement with the old ownership is linked only to technical reasons, the agreement exists. Investors interested in Sampdoria? They are there, it would be news if there weren't any”. Interview by Valerio Arrichiello

